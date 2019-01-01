Mobbie: Mamelodi Sundowns full-back close to joining Stellenbosch FC

The 24-year-old player is expected to remain in the PSL with Masandawana looking to loan him out to Stellies

New signing Nyiko Mobbie is close to joining Stellenbosch FC.

The promising right-back was signed by Sundowns from last month, but he is now set to be loaned out by the Tshwane giants.

Mobbie has reportedly already started training with Stellies as they look to finalise the player's move to the Western Cape-based side.

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker confirmed the talented defender will soon join the club on loan for the rest of the season.

“Yes, he is here. We are looking to sign him on loan," Barker told The Citizen.

When asked if the deal had been finalised, Barker said: “We are finalising the final details of it and we will make an announcement as soon as everything is finalised.”

Mobbie attracted interest from top clubs after Free State Stars were relegated to the National First Division (GladAfrica Championship) in May 2019.

, and Sundowns were all linked with the full-back ahead of the current transfer window.

However, the reigning PSL champions won the race for Mobbie's signature.

The Brazilians are now looking to loan out Mobbie as they have two experienced full-backs in Mobbie's position, namely; Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca.

Stellenbosch have already signed 12 new players as they look to ensure they retain their status in the PSL.