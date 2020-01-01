Mnyamane would fit at any team - Stellenbosch's Barker ready to rescue SuperSport United forward

The experienced tactician has lauded the former North West University student as a quality footballer

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker is ready to rescue outgoing SuperSport United attacker Thabo Mnyamane.

The 27-year-old player is set to become a free agent after Matsatsantsa decided not to extend his contract which will expire at the end of next month.

Mnyamane excelled under Barker's guidance at the University of Pretoria scoring 16 goals in 70 Premier Soccer League ( ) matches.

Barker believes that the left-footed player would fit in at any team in the PSL and that he would be welcomed with open arms, if he decides to reunite with him.

“He would fit at any team to be honest. We don’t have many left-footed players in the PSL and in Thabo we have a clever player, who is an all-rounder and can score goals," Barker told Daily Sun.

"I don’t mind signing him again as I’m fond of him and know exactly what he can deliver on the pitch. If he is open to joining us, yes, we will sign him."

Mnyamane moved to SuperSport at the end of the 2015/16 season after AmaTuks were relegated to the National First Division (NFD).

The Vaal-born player helped Matsatsantsa win two MTN8 trophies and the Nedbank Cup during his five-year spell with the Tshwane giants.

Mnyamane, who has battled with injuries in the last few years, featured in three league matches and scored once before the current season was suspended indefinitely in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s difficult for me to say what has really gone wrong with Thabo as I have not been seeing him daily before lockdown started," Barker continued.

"I believe he has been troubled by injuries that affected him from reaching his full potential. But I still think he is still a quality footballer and he has got a lot to add to the PSL."

PSL teams are unable to train due to the current lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Barker said he gave his players a strict training programme to follow from their homes.

“Obviously the players are bored at home as they desperately want to play football again,” he concluded.

Stellenbosch are placed 11th on the PSL standings with 27 points from 24 matches and they will be looking to retain their status in the elite league if the season resumes.

