No one can doubt Mnyamane’s quality - Tembo lauds outgoing SuperSport United striker

The Zimbabwean tactician believes that the attacker can revive his career if he can overcome past injuries

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has praised Thabo Mnyamane, with the striker set to leave the club.

The Tshwane giants have decided against extending the 27-year-old's contract which will expire at the end of this month.

Tembo indicated Mnyamane was not part of his plans anymore and that it was best for him to move to a club where he will get some game time.

“We need to start thinking forward and see where we want to go because those are top players," Tembo told The Citizen.

"You would rather have them playing rather than have them sitting on the bench. It gets frustrating because they want to be on the pitch and they are getting older.

"The only way we can try and give them that opportunity is to maybe allow them to go somewhere and play.”

Mnyamane played just three matches and hit the back of the net once for SuperSport this season, which has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since March.

The former University of Pretoria marksman has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and he ended up falling out of favour under Tembo.

However, Tembo still has all the confidence in Mnyamane, who helped Matsatsantsa clinch three major trophies, two MTN8 trophies and one Nedbank Cup.

“No one can doubt Mnyamane’s quality. He is an intelligent player who has got goals in him," he said.

"I think for the past three seasons he has not played much because of injuries and sometimes in football it might be because of the environment.

"But we also tried to get him to full fitness but he has been very unlucky with the injuries and I think he is one player who has got age on his side.

"If he can grow past injuries, I think he can still play."

Mnyamane, who scored on his Bafana Bafana debut against Eswatini in a friendly match in 2015, has been linked with a move to Stellenbosch FC in recent weeks.

The left-footer played his best football under current Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker, who mentored him at the University of Pretoria between 2013 and 2015.