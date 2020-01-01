Mnyamane: SuperSport United open to losing former Orlando Pirates target - Matthews

The Matsatsantsa boss did indicate the club may consider keeping two attackers if they qualify for a Caf competition

SuperSport United are open to losing Thabo Qalinge and Thabo Mnyamane at the end of the current season.

Winger Qalinge has failed to impress at Matsatsantsa after joining the club last August, while striker Mnyamane has found it difficult to regain his place in the team, having also struggled with injuries.

Both players' contracts will expire at the end of the campaign and SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews said the players haven’t done enough to earn new deals.

“It is difficult for guys like Qalinge and Mnyamane because this was a time for them to put their hands up for the last chance to retain their contracts," Matthews told IOL.

"They haven’t had a lot of game time and we have to make decisions for next season and those decisions were supposed to have been made by March 31.

"Obviously, because we haven’t carried on the way that we should do things, it is difficult to make those decisions now."

Qalinge has featured in only two matches for coach Kaitano Tembo's side having joined Matsatsantsa after parting ways with at the end of last season.

While Mnyamane, who was on Pirates' radar before he joined SuperSport from the University of Pretoria in 2016, has made three league appearances thus far this term.

Matthews explained that they will accept it if the duo decides to sign pre-contracts with other clubs as they are in the final six months of their deals at the Tshwane giants.

“We’ve told these players if there are pre-contract opportunities for them we will accept it 100% (that they are leaving us)," he continued.

“We are not in a position to say yes for next season before we know what happens this season.

"Are we going to finish third or fourth? We don’t know. It’s tight there. A couple of good results, we might finish in the top four and we might qualify for Africa for an example."

Matthews was signalling the club might keep Qalinge and Mnyamane if they qualify for continental competition with the current PSL season having been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SuperSport are currently placed third on the PSL standings - four points behind second-placed , who have three games in hand.

“If I qualify for Africa, I’m definitely going to need two or three players to beef up the squad. The question is, do I go out and find that talent? Or I say, is it better to stick with the talent that I have and I know. I know these guys, they’ve got good culture and discipline," he added.

"Do I keep them because of that and that they haven’t played because of injuries? But I can only make that kind of a call when I know about my log position.

The top two teams qualify for next season's Caf , while the third-placed side will compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“If I’m not in Africa, I don’t need to carry two or three extra players. Unfortunately, the three players who played the least are likely to be the players released. They are great players and great professionals," he explained.

"I’m pretty sure they are going to find contracts at some point and hopefully that will be still with us. But we are not in a position to make that commitment now."