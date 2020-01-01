Mnyamane: SuperSport United confirm attacker's early release

The former AmaTuks utility player has left the Tshwane giants after four difficult years at the club

SuperSport United have officially parted ways with Thabo Mnyamane following the expiry of his contract on June 30.

The Tshwane giants released a statement confirming Mnyamane's early release on Wednesday night.

This simply means the 27-year-old marksman will not finish the season with the club despite having had an option to keep him until the end of the suspended campaign.

"SuperSport United FC would like to confirm the departure of forward Thabo Mnyamane," read the statement.

Head coach Kaitano Tembo lauded Mnyamane's professionalism and reiterated that injuries hampered his progress.

"Thabo is a true professional and I really enjoyed working with him. He’s a very humble, respectful and talented player, it was very unfortunate that injuries hampered his progress at the club," he said.

Mnyamane, who joined Matsatsantsa in 2016, won four major titles in his four-year stay - all Cup competitions - two Nedbank Cup and two MTN8 titles.

He also played a huge role in SuperSport reaching the final of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2017 - scoring three goals in the three matches he played.

"We will always cherish the moments and success we have shared together and commend him for the contribution he has done for the club on and off the field," added Tembo.

The writing was always on the wall for Mnyamane after CEO Stanley Matthews confirmed in one of his recent interviews that the Varsity Football graduate will leave the club at the end of the season.

However, Mnyamane was expected to finish the suspended season with Tshwane giants but the management felt otherwise as soon as the player's contract came to an end.

Mnyamane is not the only player that will be leaving the club. His namesake, Thabo Qalinge, will also be on his way out the club as previously confirmed by Matthews and Tembo.

What's unclear, at this point, is whether or not the former winger will finish the season with SuperSport.

Mnyamane featured in 63 matches across all competitions for the three-time winners and scored 16 goals.

He made just nine appearances in his last two season, prompting Matsatsantsa to release him.