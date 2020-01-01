Mnyamane and Qalinge to leave SuperSport United along with Furman - Matthews

The two experienced attackers will have to find new homes after the Tshwane giants decided against renewing their contracts

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stanley Matthews says Thabo Mnyamane and Thabo Qalinge will leave the club at the end of the season.

Matthews explained the club has decided against renewing the contracts of the two attackers when it expires at the end of next month.

"There are players who are on their way out. We just wanted to wait and give a chance to everybody, so that when their option date came in May, we could exercise them," Matthews told the media.

More teams

The current Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak since last March.

"But it is now clear that football, won't be played before the end of May and not before the end of June. At that time, certain contracts would have come to an end. The sad reality is that I have to make that call now," he continued.

The two players will be leaving the Tshwane giants along with club captain Dean Furman, who is set to return to the United Kingdom (UK) where he plied his trade before coming to in 2015.

"Players like Thabo Mnyamane, Thabo Qalinge and Dean Furman, who you know is returning to UK, are not going to be retained. When their contracts expire in June, they will be free agents," he added.

Mnyamane has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and he fell out-of-favour under SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo, who has preferred Ghampani Lungu and Kudakwashe Mahachi ahead of the 27-year-old player.

The left-footed attacker was on the radar of before he joined Matsatsantsa from the University of Pretoria in 2016 and he has also been linked with and in the past.

It remains to be seen whether one of the PSL Big three will target Mnyamane at the end of the season and give him a chance to resurrect his career having made only three league appearances in the current campaign.

Article continues below

His teammate Qalinge is a former SuperSport United academy player and he only rejoined the club at the beginning of the current season after being released by Pirates at the end of the previous term.

The 28-year-old winger has also seen limited game time under Zimbabwean tactician Tembo having featured in only two league matches for Matsatsantsa.

Qalinge, who has also turned out for Mpumalanga Black Aces (now known as ) in the PSL, will have to find a new club where he can revive his career.