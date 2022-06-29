Mntambo pens emotional letter following Orlando Pirates departure

The 33-year-old left the Buccaneers this week after spending four seasons with the Soweto giants

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo says he has left the club “with a heavy heart” following his move to Sekhukhune United.

The former Jomo Cosmos star has left the Soweto giants to join Babina Noko on a permanent basis on a day Tshegofatso Mabasa also joined Sekhukhune on loan.

Having joined the Buccaneers at the start of the 2018/19 season, Mntambo leaves the club he joined from Chippa United.

“With a heavy heart, it saddens me that I have to part ways with the club that I grew up supporting, a club that is not only dear to my heart but my family as well,” Mntambo wrote on social media.

“As I look back, I can only reflect on the wonderful memories made and I will forever cherish them.

“The family environment at the club, the friendships and brotherhood created between myself and my then teammates mean a lot to me, and I hope this does not get thrown away because of my departure.

“As I head to Sekhukhune United, I will carry with me the teachings of humility, oneness, team spirit and everything that I learned while at the club as I continue to shape myself to being the best athlete on and off the field.”

During his time at Pirates, he helped the club win the MTN8 during the 2020/21 season under German coach Josef Zinnbauer.

But despite struggling to win some silverware, the 33-year-old does not appear much worried by his stint with the Soweto giants.

“I am happy to have received your blessings as we part ways,” added Mntambo.

“I trust that those remaining at the club will carry the club’s badge with pride and joy as I will also do so at my new home.

“Thank you for the support and for the wonderful memories. This is not goodbye as we will meet not as teammates but as opponents.”

Other players to have left Pirates in recent days are Frank Mhango, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Kwanda Mngonyama and Ntsikelelo Nyauza, while others have been loaned out.