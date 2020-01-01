Mntambo: Orlando Pirates midfielder doesn't want to leave - agent

The future of the 30-year-old is in the hands of the coach but the player's representative feels leaving for Chippa United wouldn't be wise

Midfielder Linda Mntambo still wants to stay at and fight for his place in the team, according to his agent Palesa Mkhize.

In an interview with Isolezwe, Mkhize revealed having talks with Mntambo over his future at the Sea Robbers, but the former star told her straight away that he doesn't want to leave the club in the near future, adding that she will not be attempting to find Mntambo a new team if he wants to stay.

"We spoke to Mntambo about his situation at Pirates. He said he was happy at the club and still wants to fight for his place. He still has a contract with Pirates," Mkhize told the publication.

"So, there is no need to try and move him elsewhere if he still wants to stay."

Mkhize further stated that she will wait to hear whether Mntambo is in coach Josef Zinnbauer's plans for next season or the player will be loaned out.

The 30-year-old has managed a mere nine appearances across all competitions this campaign - eight in the league and one in the Telkom Knockout Cup.

He has found the back of the net just once and registered a single assist thus far.

"In the meantime, we will wait for the coaches to state whether they want to keep him or loan him out," she added.

Asked about the possibility of Mntambo reuniting with Rhulani Mokwena at Chippa United, Mkhize said: "Yes, Rhulani and Mntambo have known each other for some time but that doesn't mean he has to keep following him."