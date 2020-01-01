Mntambo lauds Orlando Pirates captain Jele: Fourteen years no child’s play but milestone

The 30-year-old player feels that Magents should be proud of his achievements at the Soweto giants, where he has won two PSL titles

central midfielder Linda Mntambo has praised club captain Happy Jele's leadership qualities and longevity.

Jele is the longest-serving player in the current Bucs team, having joined the Soweto giants from lower division side Walter Stars in 2006.

The player nicknamed 'Magents' made his Pirates debut against in August 2006 and never looked back.

Mntambo decided to take to his official Instagram account to wish Magents all the best at the Houghton-based side.

“Happy Jele, today [Thursday] we celebrate 14 years that you have given to the club with prestige, hard work, honesty, and commitment," Mntambo said.

"It's not easy leading a team of this magnitude Orlando Pirates with a fan base that is demanding on and off the field.

"Not to mention the egos and agendas that we as players sometimes have yet you continue to do it with ease. Fourteen years is no child’s play but a milestone."

Jele is the only surviving member of the Pirates team that dominated , when they won three major trophies in a single season back-to-back between 2011 and 2012.

The 33-year-old was appointed Bucs captain following the arrival of Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic at the beginning of the 2017/18 season.

Mntambo, who has been on the books of the Buccaneers since June 2018, is inspired by the Mpumalanga-born defender.

“I know you are one of the humble players that never boast about their achievements so today I will do it for you," Mntambo, who has featured in eight matches in the Premier Soccer League ( ) for Pirates this season, concluded.

"Happy Jele you have achieved a lot in your career and to be at this great club for all these years and producing good performances and winning trophies is something you should be proud of.

"I am inspired, Skipper. May you continue to lead us."

Jele remains an influential player in the Bucs team, having made 20 league appearances in the current campaign which has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

The former South Africa under-20 international has also made four appearances in domestic competitions and two in the Caf against Zambia's Green Eagles.