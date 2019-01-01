Mntambo: Dr Khoza assured me I will be staying at Orlando Pirates

The 30-year-old knows the upcoming season will define his future at Bucs after being given guarantees he will be staying at the club

midfielder Linda Mntambo has revealed he had to hold talks with club chairman, Dr. Irvin Khoza, as well as the technical team regarding his future.

This was after media reports suggesting Mntambo would not form part of the team's plans for the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

However, the midfielder revealed how he has been given guarantees he will not be leaving the club, at least for the upcoming season.

"I think those were just rumours, but they also got me thinking and I had to speak to the chairman and the coaches to ask what’s happening," Mntambo told the media.

"They have assured me that there are no such talks and that I will be with the team in the coming season. I am hoping to get as much game time as possible and hope I can add something that benefits the team."

The former man saw little game time under coach Micho Sredojevic last season, managing 15 appearances across all competitions.

He also admitted his priority is to play as many games as possible in the new season.

"I signed a three-year contract here, but that doesn’t mean I have to wait another year until I can play. I think this is a make or break season for me," added Mntambo.

Pirates have already reinforced their squad with nine new signings, including Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu.