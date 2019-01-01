Mnqgithi delighted to see Mamelodi Sundowns' Jali back to his form

The Masandawana assistant coach has heaped praise on the experienced midfielder's resurgence

assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi has praised midfielder Andile Jali’s resurgence, saying it is pleasing to see an experienced player doing well.

Mngqithi also stated that they do not have an issue with having a congested fixture schedule, saying they have the depth and quality to cope with all the challenges.

The Brazilians are fresh from a 1-0 win over USM Alger away from home in the Caf and will now turn their focus to in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this weekend.

“Jali has lifted his game to such an extent he has won the hearts of the technical team. He has raised his level,” Mngqithi told Isolezwe.

“It is pleasing to see a player of his calibre and a player that is known for his best quality going back to his old form.”

The Tshwane giants spent the festive season away from home and have not taken a break like most of their PSL peers, but the former Usuthu boss has explained they are not bothered.

“We don’t have problems when it comes to congested fixture schedules where we play many games in a short space of time,” he added.

“We have enough players and we can play anytime. We can play two or three games and without having problems.

“I have noticed that Sundowns players perform better when they are under pressure because of the heavy schedule. That is when you see them doing well.

“What we do when we have so many games, we don’t train but we focus on analysis, reviewing and planning for our upcoming matches.”

Moreover, the reigning PSL champions are expected to return from North Africa this week to prepare for their first game in 2020 against Usuthu.

Masandawana will look to close the gap on log leaders who lead by seven points, a win for them will take them to 31 points.