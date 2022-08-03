The 26-year-old was confirmed as an Amakosi player in June after penning a four-year deal

Royal AM chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi is disputing the status of new Kaizer Chiefs signing Dillon Solomons.

In a case that has the potential to spark a legal battle between Amakhosi and the KwaZulu-Natal club, Mnisi claims the midfielder is a Royal AM player.

The Thwihli Thwahla CEO says Solomons was sold to them by Swallows FC, who also sold them Ruzaigh Gamildien and Khetukuthula Ndlovu.

“Swallows approached MamMkhize when they had financial difficulties, their players were on strike and they negotiated with MamMkhize for three players,” said Mnisi as per iDiski Times.

“The three players were Solomons, Ndlovu and Gamildien. The contractual agreement, agreed by an attorney, was between the president of Swallows and the president of Royal AM, not Sinky Mnisi.

“If you remember, I think I was on Metro – I did say the Solomons deal might be having some problem. I didn’t say anything, this requires attorneys to deal with. I didn’t say anything and people started accusing me of things.

“I’m telling you today, in terms of the contract that we are having, that people didn’t see – we bought Solomons with his contract.

"Now, nobody at Royal AM, nobody at Royal AM, neither the president nor myself was refusing that Solomons can join Kaizer Chiefs, no! People are missing the point.”

The Thwihli Thwahla CEO insists Swallows had no right to sell Solomons to Chiefs.

“What we were saying is that Swallows cannot sell Solomons to Kaizer Chiefs, he should be sold by Royal AM because he’s our player and it remains like that,” added Mnisi.

“Swallows has sold the player to us and they can’t sell the player again. Which is what has happened. And people don’t understand that.

“If Chiefs want the player or if Solomons wants to join Chiefs, all fine and good, of if he wanted to join Chiefs, no problem, but he was our player, we bought him and any team that wanted Solomons would have to pay Royal AM.”

After Mnisi hinted that Chiefs might have irregularly signed Solomons back in June, the player’s agent Grant Nieuwenhuys moved to say Royal AM were never in the picture.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung also insists they followed proper procedures in acquiring the midfielder.

Earlier this week, Solomons himself clarified the matter, detailing how he signed for Chiefs.