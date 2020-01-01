Mngwengwe: Late Golden Arrows defender was a true leader – Polokwane City’s Larsen

The former Abafana Bes’thende manager speaks about his former skipper who passed away on Monday

In the wake of reports have lost one of their longest-serving players in the form of defender Nkanyiso Mngwengwe, former coach Clinton Larsen reminisces about his relationship with the late 30-year-old.

The experienced manager says they have formed a good relationship with the veteran defender at Arrows whom he says was down to earth, supportive, humble, and a dedicated professional.

Reports surfaced the former Abafana Bes’thende skipper passed away on Monday and the club has also confirmed the news, but Larsen reveals they never stopped communicating with the lanky campaigner.

“He was a young man that was in the prime of his career and last week, he sent me a message on WhatsApp about the lockdown and training,” Larsen told Goal.

“You know when I was there with Arrows over the three years, we became quite close and he kept constant contact with me even when I left the club. We had a very good relationship and it’s sad news.”

On his strengths and leadership qualities, the former Manning midfielder reveals how the Durban-born player was looking to challenge for his place in Steve Komphela’s squad after recovering from injury.

“Well, last week when he was talking to me, he has just come back from injury and just finished training. He was looking forward to competing and get back to the squad,” he added.

“So, it really comes as a shock and he’s a quality player. A few years ago, I even said he deserved a call-up to the national team [Bafana Bafana].

“He did so well, I think that was the 2016/17 season. He was really having a fantastic season, he was the captain. Remember [Matome] Mathiane was injured at the time, he took over and never looked back. He played the entire season with [Limbikani] Mzava at the heart of the defence.

“They formed a formidable partnership and yeah, he was such a good example to the younger players. Arrows had a very young squad three years ago and the boys that are playing now were in their early 20’s and Mngwengwe was one of the leaders in the team.

“Always leading by example both on and off the field. Like I said it’s somebody that I built a very strong relationship with. It’s painful to hear this kind of news.”

With the country still in lockdown where a certain number of people are allowed to attend funerals, the 49-year-old coach hopes ‘Sgora’ will receive the respect he deserves because he was such an individual with a great personality.

“It’s going to be difficult [to attend the funeral] and hopefully some of the Arrows family will be there if the numbers are permitting that,” continued the former Bafana midfielder.

“For some of us who would like to be there, unfortunately, it might not be possible. It’s sad as I said and he was really such a humble boy, such a good human being and the type of person who is always attracted to people.

“He was a good human being and a person with such a good personality like Mngwengwe who is such a giving person, an honest person, it’s really painful. It really saddens me when something like this happens to such a good person.”