PSL

Mngwengwe: Footballers, PSL clubs and fans pay tribute to fallen Golden Arrows skipper

Backpagepix
The 30-year-old passed away in the early hours on Monday, and here is how the South African football fraternity reacted to his untimely death

On Monday, South African football fans woke up to the news of the passing of Golden Arrows captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe. 

According to the family, Mngwengwe suffered from heart failure in the early hours of the morning, and he was declared dead on arrival to the hospital. 

The 30-year-old spent seven years at Abafana Bes'thende until his untimely death. 

    Tributes poured in for the Cato Ridge-born player, not only from his teammates and fans but a number of PSL clubs including Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Maritzburg United and AmaZulu among others. 

    This was after Arrows had released a statement confirming the sad news. 

    Here is how some of the PSL teams reacted to the passing away of the lanky Arrows skipper. 

    A few of Mngwengwe's opponents on the field of play also paid tribute to one of their own. 

    Fans also paid homage to the man who made his 100th appearance for Arrows in September 2017. 

