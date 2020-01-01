Mngwengwe: Footballers, PSL clubs and fans pay tribute to fallen Golden Arrows skipper
On Monday, South African football fans woke up to the news of the passing of Golden Arrows captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe.
According to the family, Mngwengwe suffered from heart failure in the early hours of the morning, and he was declared dead on arrival to the hospital.
The 30-year-old spent seven years at Abafana Bes'thende until his untimely death.
Tributes poured in for the Cato Ridge-born player, not only from his teammates and fans but a number of PSL clubs including Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Maritzburg United and AmaZulu among others.
This was after Arrows had released a statement confirming the sad news.
Official statement regarding the passing of our player, Nkanyiso 'Sgora' Mngwengwe. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/emwrJipoFh— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) May 18, 2020
Here is how some of the PSL teams reacted to the passing away of the lanky Arrows skipper.
We are saddened by the news of the passing of Nkanyiso 'Sgora' Mngwengwe. Our deepest heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved family, Lamontville Golden Arrows fraternity and friends.— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 18, 2020
Akuhlanga lungehlanga.
May his soul rest peacefully. pic.twitter.com/3m9fdVBt0Q
☠ @orlandopirates is saddened by the news of the passing of @goldenarrowsfc1 Player Captain, Nkanyiso 'Sgora' Mngwengwe.— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) May 18, 2020
We convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to @goldenarrowsfc1 and to the Mngwengwe Family, and pledge our profound moral support.
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/vI8bA8bACQ
Arrows Condolences— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 18, 2020
The President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Masandawana Family pic.twitter.com/bKeL011H7t
Rest well, Nkanyiso Mngwengwe 🙏— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) May 18, 2020
The club extends their deepest condolences to the Mngwengwe family. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/wbMneyCSaZ
The club would like to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Nkanyiso Mngwengwe, @goldenarrowsfc1 and friends on his passing.— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) May 18, 2020
We pray that the Almighty God gives his family strength during this trying and sorrowful period.
Rest in peace Mdlali 🙏🏼#RIPNkanyisoMngwengwe pic.twitter.com/WOpvLLg75w
We’d like to send our deepest and most sincere condolences to Mngwengwe family and Golden Arrows football club following the sudden and untimely passing of Nkanyiso Mngwengwe. #RIP 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/m46Iu0KrMA— Bidvest Wits (at 🏡) (@BidvestWits) May 18, 2020
🙏🏽 RIP 🙏🏽— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 18, 2020
Join us in passing our condolences to the staff and players at Golden Arrows, as well as the friends and family of Nkanyiso Mngwengwe, who passed away this morning.
We may be rivals on the field, but we’re family off of it 💚#Usuthu_Pride#RIP pic.twitter.com/w7WhkPASHq
A few of Mngwengwe's opponents on the field of play also paid tribute to one of their own.
RIP good Sir... pic.twitter.com/IGUfd6FVqE— R Letsholonyane (@reneilwe06) May 18, 2020
#RIPNkanyisoMngwengwe 😔 https://t.co/lhjlhynPL8— Hlompho Kekana (@Hlompho_Kekana) May 18, 2020
Fans also paid homage to the man who made his 100th appearance for Arrows in September 2017.
Hawu Nkanyiso Mngwengwe ulale ngokuthula mfana weARROWS— KHULEKANI SIBISIDE (@KSibiside) May 18, 2020
Rest in peace Sgora Mngwengwe— Tumelo Mthembu (@TumeloMthembu5) May 18, 2020
RIP Nkanyiso Mngwengwe. Eternal rest for you my brother. 🙏🏿— Solomon Mahlangu (@tipesca) May 18, 2020