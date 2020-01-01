Mngwengwe: Footballers, PSL clubs and fans pay tribute to fallen Golden Arrows skipper

The 30-year-old passed away in the early hours on Monday, and here is how the South African football fraternity reacted to his untimely death

On Monday, South African football fans woke up to the news of the passing of captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe.

According to the family, Mngwengwe suffered from heart failure in the early hours of the morning, and he was declared dead on arrival to the hospital.

The 30-year-old spent seven years at Abafana Bes'thende until his untimely death.

Tributes poured in for the Cato Ridge-born player, not only from his teammates and fans but a number of clubs including , , , and among others.

This was after Arrows had released a statement confirming the sad news.

Official statement regarding the passing of our player, Nkanyiso 'Sgora' Mngwengwe. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/emwrJipoFh — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) May 18, 2020

Here is how some of the PSL teams reacted to the passing away of the lanky Arrows skipper.

We are saddened by the news of the passing of Nkanyiso 'Sgora' Mngwengwe. Our deepest heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved family, Lamontville Golden Arrows fraternity and friends.



Akuhlanga lungehlanga.



May his soul rest peacefully. pic.twitter.com/3m9fdVBt0Q — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 18, 2020

☠ @orlandopirates is saddened by the news of the passing of @goldenarrowsfc1 Player Captain, Nkanyiso 'Sgora' Mngwengwe.



We convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to @goldenarrowsfc1 and to the Mngwengwe Family, and pledge our profound moral support.

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/vI8bA8bACQ — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) May 18, 2020

Arrows Condolences



The President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Masandawana Family pic.twitter.com/bKeL011H7t — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 18, 2020

Rest well, Nkanyiso Mngwengwe 🙏



The club extends their deepest condolences to the Mngwengwe family. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/wbMneyCSaZ — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) May 18, 2020

The club would like to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Nkanyiso Mngwengwe, @goldenarrowsfc1 and friends on his passing.

We pray that the Almighty God gives his family strength during this trying and sorrowful period.

Rest in peace Mdlali 🙏🏼#RIPNkanyisoMngwengwe pic.twitter.com/WOpvLLg75w — FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) May 18, 2020

We’d like to send our deepest and most sincere condolences to Mngwengwe family and Golden Arrows football club following the sudden and untimely passing of Nkanyiso Mngwengwe. #RIP 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/m46Iu0KrMA — (at 🏡) (@BidvestWits) May 18, 2020

🙏🏽 RIP 🙏🏽



Join us in passing our condolences to the staff and players at Golden Arrows, as well as the friends and family of Nkanyiso Mngwengwe, who passed away this morning.



We may be rivals on the field, but we’re family off of it 💚#Usuthu_Pride#RIP pic.twitter.com/w7WhkPASHq — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 18, 2020

A few of Mngwengwe's opponents on the field of play also paid tribute to one of their own.

Fans also paid homage to the man who made his 100th appearance for Arrows in September 2017.

Hawu Nkanyiso Mngwengwe ulale ngokuthula mfana weARROWS — KHULEKANI SIBISIDE (@KSibiside) May 18, 2020

Rest in peace Sgora Mngwengwe — Tumelo Mthembu (@TumeloMthembu5) May 18, 2020