Mngqithi's relentless drive could make it hard to catch Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians mentor wasn't entirely happy with his side's comfortable 3-0 win over the Glamour Boys on Saturday

That coach Manqoba Mngqithi still found room for criticism after the Brazilians' 3-0 league win over should be worrying for their title rivals.

Sundowns took advantage of sloppy defending by the Amakhosi rearguard as well as a couple of mistakes by goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to score through Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and a Themba Zwane penalty.

It's early days still in the league race, but Saturday's performance at the FNB Stadium was a convincing one from Sundowns, against the team whom they edged out to win the championship last season.

It certainly suggested that despite the departure of head coach Pitso Mosimane to , we can expect to see the same old Sundowns this season.

More teams

Both sides had players missing through injury, but based on this game, Sundowns are a notch above Amakhosi. , expected to be challenging for honours this season, have made a somewhat sluggish start and only managed a 1-1 draw against which included a fortuitous penalty for the Buccaneers.

At this early stage, Masandawana have laid down a marker of their intentions in no uncertain terms.

And that was only reinforced by the post-match comments Mngqithi shared with SuperSport TV.

"We could have scored more goals - we missed far too many chances," he said. "There are times in football when the game allows you to score, you should score more because you don't know what is going to happen next.



"We played in patches and we still have to really improve in that regard," the former coach continued. "Our personality as a big team is that we should be trying to dominate games. Not only to look for goals but to dominate possession, to dominate duels, to dominate penetration and just dominate the field in general with our width and depth."

Mngqithi is one-third of the Sundowns coaching team with the other two being Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela. So far the signs are encouraging that good synergy exists.

Among the players, Downs enjoy a strong core of experienced players, together with some promising younger ones as well as a host of new arrivals including Shalulile and Erasmus, who both scored.

Article continues below

A look at the Brazilians' bench on Saturday should be enough to strike fear into any opposition, with players such as Aubrey Modiba, Lebogang Maboe, George Maluleka and Haashim Domingo all available. And then there are the likes of Gaston Sirino, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Phakamani Mahlambi, Keletso Makgalwa and Mauricio Affonso, who were not even in the squad against Chiefs, for varying reasons.

That's perhaps where the biggest challenge could lie - keeping everyone in the squad happy, while also maintaining consistency and not making wholesale changes just for the sake of being 'fair'.

So far only a couple of the new faces have been thrown into the mix in the two games the team has played, which has seemingly worked well. At the risk of some unhappy players not getting much of a run, that may be the best way for Sundowns to continue the momentum from last season when they won the league, the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup under Mosimane.