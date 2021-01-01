Mngqithi: Why I won't dwell on Mamelodi Sundowns star Sirino wearing Al Ahly jersey

The Brazilians lost the first leg quarter-final game in Cairo 2-0 last weekend and will be looking to reverse the scoreline in Pretoria on Saturday

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi would not be drawn into condemning the actions of attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino, who last weekend donned the jersey of Caf Champions League rivals Al Ahly.

Speculation had been rife late last year that Sirino was wanted by Al Ahly and the player was quoted confirming his interest in joining former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at the nine-time Champions League winners.

Masandawana had to issue a hard-hitting statement on the matter and since then Sirino has gradually and of late, increasingly played himself back into the technical team's plans.

But he didn't help his cause last weekend in North Africa by wearing an Al Ahly shirt after his side's 2-0 defeat.

“It’s always good that a big team like Al Ahly to be interested in me. I’m very focused to keep playing well to appear and then we’ll see what happens,” Sirino told Sky News Arabia.

When questioned about the Uruguayan's actions at a press conference on Thursday, Mngqithi did his best to play down the incident, partly because he recognises the potential of Sirino to be a match-winner on Saturday in Pretoria.

“I would prefer not to comment on that," the Downs coach said.

"I don’t think it is appropriate to do that, but it is something I don’t want to dwell on. I want to focus on winning the match, instead of other negative things. I can say something negative about the same player and on Saturday he wins the match for us.”

Sundowns are hoping to add to the Champions League title they won in 2016 when Mosimane was at the helm.

Al Ahly meanwhile clinched their ninth Champions League crown last season by beating Cairo rivals Zamalek in the final. Mosimane was also the man in charge, having joined the Reds just a couple of months prior.