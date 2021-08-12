Mngqithi: Sirino will be allowed to leave Mamelodi Sundowns ‘if right offer comes’ in

The 30-year-old Uruguayan has on two occasions been linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly from Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has admitted they will not stop Gaston Sirino from leaving the club “if he still wants to leave.”

The 30-year-old has been unsettled at Sundowns and on many occasions, he has been linked with a transfer move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, in what could be a reunion with former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Despite returning to training with Masandawana ahead of Sunday’s MTN8 quarter-final clash with Kaizer Chiefs, Mngqithi has stated the club will not stand in his way.

What did Mngqithi say?

“It does not look like he wants to leave. The club is very clear in that space also, if he has to leave and people are still interested, they must just bring an offer to the table and the club is very considerate of whatever that might happen,” Mngqithi told the media as quoted by idiskitimes.

“The club does not want to kill Gaston’s career that is very important from the chairman of the club to the board and everybody else around the club, even to us as the technical team.

“If he no longer wants to play for the team and people are coming with good offers on the table, the club is willing to take it. But what is not looking good, sometimes there is too much talk of what is going to happen but nothing really happens on the table. So at this stage, it’s a wait-and-see situation.

“In terms of commitment, he looks good and I don’t have any issues. The coaches are very happy with him.”

Mngqithi believes Sirino will stay?

Mngqithi has further maintained Sirino is committed to the record PSL winners, looking at how he has started training with the team after returning from Uruguay.

“To be honest when he came back from Uruguay, he looked very interested, he looked committed to playing within the club, he looked serious about his training and all that,” Mngqithi continued.

“He looked very committed, unfortunately, he had a knock and was out. He’s back in training but we need to assess him.

“But unfortunately he got a knock in his knee, which was a big one. He’s back in training this week, but we’ve not really seen him, how is he going to come up.”

