Mngqithi: Shalulile is one of Mamelodi Sundowns' 'best buys'

The 27-year-old Namibian has slotted seamlessly into the Masandawana side and is looking set to again challenge for the Golden Boot award

head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has heaped praise on red-hot striker Peter Shalulile, who was signed from ahead of the current season.

Shalulile was the Premier Soccer League ( ) joint top scorer last season after netting 16 goals for Highlands Park.

He's also hit the ground running at Sundowns and has five goals and two assists in 11 games for the Brazilians this season.

It's not only his goals though which have impressed Mngqithi, but also his phenomenal work-rate.

“Peter is one of the rare breeds, you wish for the kind of money that is paid to our players they would have the same mentality and professionalism in terms of their work because I regard him as a soldier, he runs the whole 90 minutes nonstop," Mngqithi was quoted saying by the Citizen.

"He can press the back-four and it is very rare to find someone who can press everybody and still give you the same energy going forward."

Sundowns were especially busy in the transfer market ahead of the current season and there are several other players who have also started brightly for the Pretoria club, although for Mngqithi, Namibian international Shalulile remains the real standout.

“For me he is one of the best buys that we got this season. But I must say that most of the guys whom we brought in are really coming in handy," the coach said.

"Mothobi Mvala is showing his class now, he is beginning to really show how much of a grafter he is. There are many others, Kermit Erasmus has been instrumental as well so I wouldn’t want to single him out.

"I believe we have got a very big bunch of committed players but Peter, of course, has got some rare characteristics and his intensity is unbelievable,” Mngqithi added.

Masandawana are three points clear at the top of the league table following their 1-0 win over last weekend.

Next up for them is a Caf first round second leg clash against Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday evening. Downs have a 2-0 lead from the first leg.