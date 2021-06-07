Mngqithi: Shalulile could have done more for Mamelodi Sundowns

The Namibia striker scored 15 goals and provided six assists for the Brazilians in the league

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has lauded striker Peter Shalulile, stating he has been one of the biggest revelations for the club in the concluded season.

The Namibia attacker played a vital role for the Brazilians after scoring 15 goals and providing six assists. He went on to win both the PSL Footballer of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season accolades after inspiring Masandawana to the league title.

However, the tactician believes the attacker could have done more for the champions.

"He is one of the biggest revelations for the club. As much as I don't want to single him out and say he is the best signing and all that, the numbers and everything show that he delivered to the expectations of the club, even though I believe he could have done more," Mngqithi said in his recent interview , as reported on Kickoff.

"More than that, the lessons we learned from Peter Shalulile, which all players should have learned, is his high level of professionalism."

The 50-year-old went on to reveal why the striker remained consistent this season for Sundowns.

"[Peter] is a very selfless individual, somebody who works for the team gives everything to the team and for that, I regard him highly and whatever he has achieved in football is at the back of the person he is," Mngqithi continued.

"At training, he is never late. Every day he gives his best, even when things are going well for him after scoring a few goals, he still fights very hard to do more than the people who didn't do better in the previous match.

"And that is the quality that is going to help the whole group because everybody is learning a lot from him, and for those attributes and values I rate him very highly."

Meanwhile, Denis Onyango walked away with the Goalkeeper of the Season Award. The Uganda Cranes legend kept 15 clean sheets in the 25 league matches he played in.

Masandawana finished the season with 67 points. It was the fourth time in a row they bagged the league title, an achievement no team has managed in the PSL era.