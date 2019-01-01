Mngqithi rues absence of Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Zwane, but delights in Sirino's return

Pitso Mosimane's assistant stated that Masandawana should not make any excuses as they have depth in their squad

assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Themba Zwane's absence has left a big void in the team.

The Brazilians have struggled without their key attackers Zwane and Gaston Sirino, who have been sidelined by injuries.

Sundowns are winless in their last two competitive matches which both players missed.

Mngqithi has now confirmed that international Zwane will miss their upcoming clash with Lamontville in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final match on Saturday.

“We have really missed them, a lot. They are very important to our team," Mngqithi told the media on Wednesday.

"‘Mshishi’ (Zwane) in particular, really dictates the tempo of the game and gives that sense of dominance when opponents are coming at us.

"That is why we have him because we know he is important. He is still not going to make it for this match."

However, the experienced tactician confirmed that Uruguayan playmaker Sirino has recovered from his injury and he will be part of this weekend's match-day squad.

“But Gaston is back. He is in full training and he has done very well and we believe he will be able to make the squad for the match," he added.

The Brazilians boast arguably the best squad in the country and Mngqithi admitted that they have depth in the team.

"We have been unfortunate, but putting excuses does not help," the former Arrows head coach continued

"We have lost a lot of offensive players that were looking to have a big influence in our game like Phakamani Mahlambi and Keletso Makgalwa.

"The players we thought would use their speed and precision to help us.”