Mngqithi reveals why Williams started ahead of Onyango in Mamelodi Sundowns win

The 30-year-old Bafana custodian was handed his first start as Masandawana needed two second half goals to defeat the Citizens

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has defended their decision to hand new signing Ronwen Williams his first start in the 2-0 Premier Soccer League win against Cape Town City on Friday.

The 30-year-old Bafana Bafana custodian moved to the PSL champions in the current transfer window from SuperSport United and he was surprisingly handed a start against the Citizens ahead of veteran Denis Onyango.

Mngqithi has explained the decision insisting it was a consensus from the coaches and further dismissed suggestions Williams was the club's number one in the position.

What did Mngqithi say on Williams?

“To be honest it’s a decision that we did as coaches, to be honest Denis [Onyango] has also been very good in training,” Mngqithi said after the match as quoted by IDiski Times.

“Ronwen [Williams] also has been very good but it’s also very important to induct a player that we think is going to be very important going forward for his future.

"If you play him against a so-called smaller team and he does not perform then everybody is on top of him.

“In Ronwen we made the decision to try and induct him as quick as possible because the road ahead is a little bit rough and the competition in that space is equally rough but it’s always better to induct against a team like Cape Town City, because then already he’s played a very intense game."

'Williams not Sundowns number one'

Mngqithi further revealed the technical bench's trust in all the goalkeepers in their squad insisting the competition was still wide open.

“The save that he pulled maybe will also make things easier for him," Mngqithi continued, adding: "But that does not suggest he is the Nr.1 in the goalkeeping position.

"The competition is wide open and in all of them we trust.”

Williams managed a clean sheet in the game at DHL Stadium as Sundowns scored two second-half goals courtesy of Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane to open the season on a high.