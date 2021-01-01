Mngqithi reveals how Mamelodi Sundowns have an advantage over their rivals

Next up for the Brazilians is a Champions League Group B clash with DR Congo giants TP Mazembe, scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Loftus Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has explained how the club's sizable technical team are benefiting the club.

For top sides like Sundowns, who partake in the Caf Champions League nearly every season, while also challenging for all of the domestic honours available, a strong squad is crucial.

But having a large group of players alone is not enough, there also needs to be an adequate number of coaches and other technical staff to manage the situation.

For a team of Sundowns' wealth and ambition, this is not an issue and for starters, the first team alone has three senior coaches overseeing their fortunes in Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and the vastly experienced Steve Komphela.

And in a season which has been compressed in time due to the late start as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, having strength in depth both in terms of players and coaches is all the more crucial.

"It is very difficult for us. When you look at our schedule and you look at the games that we are playing back-to-back, it’s very tough,” Mngqithi said, as quoted by the Citizen.

“But one should give credit to our conditioning team - to our medical department, those guys are doing a lot of work and they are helping in that space because our recovery processes always demand a lot and there is always so much to do and those guys are on top of their game," he continued.

“They play a very big role in trying to make sure that the team is fresh. We can always try to make sure that players are fresh by taking them out early in the game."

With such a big squad, not everyone makes the cut for away games on the continent, but as Mngqithi explains, it's important to keep all players sharp and ready for action so that they can step into the team at any point.

“We are fortunate because we have a big technical team that stays with the players left behind when we play outside the country in the Champions League," the former Golden Arrows mentor said.

"Every time we travel, the team remains with people who are competent enough to give their best and we give a lot of credit to those people.

"They work really hard because the players who stay behind are never out of shape, and coach [David] Notoane (a former national U-23 coach) is one of those people.”