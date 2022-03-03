Mngqithi on why Mamelodi Sundowns want venue change for Mosimane's Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has stated why they do not want to play Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on March 11.

After a historic 1-0 win away, the Brazilians will host Pitso Mosimane's side for Group A's second leg encounter, but Mngqithi has said the stadium is in poor condition for such a high-profile game.

"We are looking at trying other stadiums for the Ahly game, based on the poor condition that Royal Bafokeng was last time around," Mngqithi said as per News24.

"At this stage, nothing is confirmed. But we are hopeful that we will play that game somewhere else, except Royal Bafokeng.

"It's just a matter of time before Caf responds to our wish and we will then take it from there."

The tactician also hailed his players for carrying the momentum shown on the continental stage onto the domestic front. On Wednesday, they defeated TS Galaxy by a margin of 3-0.

"Such milestones have an impact on the team, from what we see we think it has had a very positive impact," Mngqithi told the club's website.

"We were a little bit worried before the game that maybe subconsciously there might be elements of complacency based on the result that we got against Ahly, but we worked very hard on the minds of the players.

"My sincere thanks to coach Rhulani [Mokwena], coach Steve Komphela, and coach Wendell Robinson for making sure that we preach the same message to the players.

"And making sure that they understand that each and every game that we are playing as Sundowns, we have a responsibility to win, and our players showed that element of wanting to win this match."

He also talked about the title race with a gap separating them from their second-placed rival. Whereas the Tshwane giants are leading with 51 points, Royal AM are in the second spot with 33.

"Our focus is never really on the championship that much, we’ve got our own processes that we always focus on because that’s where we gauge ourselves whether we’ve done well or not, so we are looking at that process," explained the coach.

"As to whether the championship is gone or not, it’s never really what we focus on because we’ve got our own little milestones that we always want to achieve.

"Be it the championship can be won earlier or not, we will still be focusing all our attention on making sure that we better our best performance from last season and even maybe try and get as close as possible to the unthinkable in terms of the number of points."