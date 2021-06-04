Mngqithi on Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile: 'A true soldier who deserves bigger PSL Awards'

The striker has so far scored 13 goals for Masandawana in the league this season and provided six assists

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes Peter Shalulile has done enough to win either the Footballer of the Season or Players' Player of the Season award.

The striker has been in good form this season, and has contributed to 19 goals in the PSL, having scored 13 and assisted six in the 24 matches played.

He has further scored four goals in as many matches in the Nedbank Cup.

He has been nominated for the awards alongside teammate Themba Zwane and Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United.

The Namibia striker was named the player of the month the last two times after he scored four goals and contributed three assists.

"Congratulations to Peter for winning it again because he deserves it," Mngqithi stated.

"He is a true soldier, he has fought for us and he has made sure that he scores some critical goals for the team and we hope he can notch some bigger awards in the closing function of the PSL because I believe he has done exceptionally well for the team."

Mngqithi and fellow co-coach Rhulani Mokwena also scooped the PSL Coach of the Month for the May awards.

For the period of May 2 to June 2, the Sundowns coaching duo guided their team to five wins and one draw in six outings, despite coming under pressure from the chasing AmaZulu FC in early May.

Over and above collecting 16 points, the judges were hugely impressed by the duo’s game and squad management while battling in both the domestic league and Caf Champions League competitions.

Article continues below

Despite the psychological factor of travelling on the continent, they remained focused on retaining league title, winning it with three games to spare.

Josef Zinnbauer, Dylan Kerr, and Kaitano Tembo together with Mosa Lebusa, Rivaldo Coetzee, and Ndabayithethi Ndlondlo received great praise from the panel of experts as well, owing to their performances in May.

Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane got the nod for the PSL Goal of the Month award for his stunning free-kick from an acute angle in his side’s 2-2 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic.