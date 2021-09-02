Mngqithi: Check the stats, no better midfielder than Mamelodi Sundowns' Mvala

Despite being in a club that boasts high-calibre players, the midfielder has managed to maintain his first-team position with the Brazilians

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi has explained why midfielder Mothobi Mvala is an undroppable player for Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

By looking into Mvala's stats, the coach dismissed claims that the 27-year-old South African is not a star with the calibre to play for the Pretoria giants.

Extremely Fit

"Give me a player in South Africa who, in one match, gives you two or more assists, a shot at goal, five box entries in one match," Mngqithi told FARPost.

"I hear the hype about him [Mvala] not being the kind of player to play for Sundowns, but just take those stats that I gave you, and out of all the midfielders, just check who the better midfielder is – both offensively and defensively.

"He has the physical attributes to play at the highest level, he’s not just a player who helps you play but he has the profile to assist you with set-pieces because he is very strong aerially.

"He is extremely fit, he’s one of the fittest. He’s one player I don’t remember hearing that he’s carrying a little bit more in terms of fat percentage or weight. He’s a grinder, he’s physically in very good shape.

"Before I even talk about him as a footballer, let me tell you about him as a human being. He’s one of the most well brought up boys that I have ever worked with."

Steve Haupt, who trained Mvala at Berea Albion Academy, echoed Mngqithi's sentiment by pointing to the stars' hard work.

"He always worked the hardest, he ran the hardest, he was fearless in the air. The guy was just a great competitor," Haupt told the same publication.

"If I were to go to war with someone, it would be Mothobi next to me. When he came to the academy he couldn’t even kick the ball with his left foot, he’s the type of guy who would go and kick 1 000 balls with his left foot to make sure he improves."

On his part, Owen Da Gama, who worked with Mvala at Highlands Park, stated why the midfielder is an outstanding player.

Article continues below

"The boy will play the first five minutes and the last five minutes at the same tempo. He doesn’t get tired. He understands his strengths. He won’t dribble, he will do the basics, play and move, play and move," Da Gama said.

"He would actually be the first person to cheer on whoever was replacing him. He would not sulk after being substituted."

Mvala was signed for Mamelodi Sundowns by coach Pitso Mosimane before he left to take charge of Egyptian giants Al Ahly.