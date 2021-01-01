Mngqithi: Mamelodi Sundowns tactician sets cycle target for remaining PSL matches

Masandawana will be away to Al Ahly this weekend in the Caf Champions League assignment

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has set a target of nine points in their next four PSL matches.

Masandawana have been on a good run in the league and have claimed 16 wins in 26 matches, drawn nine, and lost once. They have already won their place in the Caf Champions League for next season but are keen on successfully defending their league title as well.

On Sunday, striker Peter Shalulile fired them past TS Galaxy which put them seven points above Amazulu. The tactician is now aiming at getting at least three wins.

"Our focus is not smelling [the league title] or getting it, our focus is on our processes," the tactician stated.

"We were playing our first match of our last cycle and we are happy that we got maximum points. In the next four games, we are still expected to get probably a minimum of nine points which will make us to be very happy with the cycle.

"It would be nice to get 15 points. But our focus is more on that process, more than focusing on what the log table [looks like]."

The next assignment for the Brazilians will be on May 26 at home against bitter rivals SuperSport United before traveling to play Swallows three days later. The reigning champions will then travel to play Bloem Celtic on the second day of June with the final league game coming up against Cape Town City three days later.

"To us, our benchmark and our legacy will be determined by what we did in these cycles and see ourselves at the end where they take us," Mngqithi continued.

"So it is very important that during the stress of the Champions League at least we are almost there in getting the number of points that we are looking for."

On Saturday, the Brazilians will be away to Champions League holders Al Ahly in the quarter-finals. They will be aiming at getting a positive outcome against the Red Devils to stand a chance of making it to the next phase.

Kaizer Chiefs are the other South African representatives in the competition and they will be playing Simba SC of Tanzania.