Mngqithi: Mamelodi Sundowns ‘shouldn't accept small milestones'

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has cautioned against getting too carried away with their sensational Caf Champions League form.

Making a rare start, George Maluleka put the Brazilians ahead in the 15th minute, before Bradley Ralani (66th minute) and Kermit Erasmus (72nd) finished the job at the FNB Stadium.

The win left Sundowns a massive nine points above second-placed Al Ahly, although the Egyptian giants could lessen the gap after their meeting with Al Hilal Omdurman in their final Group A match on Sunday night.

Mngqithi has cautioned against complacency and not getting carried away with meaningless achievements.

“We just have to stay more focused and not get carried away too quickly. We qualified very early even last year into the quarter-finals of the Champions League but we did not win it," he explained, as quoted on the club website.

"It’s very important that we don’t accept small milestones and think that we have achieved much, we haven’t achieved anything.

"We are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, we are in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup, we haven’t won the Championship yet [therefore] we have to concentrate on our own processes because we’ve got our own benchmarks that we are trying to achieve.”

The former Golden Arrows mentor is however upbeat about the talent Sundowns have, and explains how they're always trying to take things to the next level at the club.

“The team looks interesting and we are optimistic, we can go all the way if we stay focused, pay more attention to the process and still respect the opponents and not start to think we are on top of it," Mngqithi remarked.

Article continues below

"What is more important to us as the Sundowns coaches is to always present a very good element of surprise to our games, because with this kind of technology everybody is able to watch every match.

“The boys are showing interest in learning," he added, "that is the most important thing we are trying not to be as generic as we can, we are improving the team and working very hard in making sure that our players are multifunctional.”