Mngqithi thought Mamelodi Sundowns' Mkhulise would go to Europe before Tau, addresses Kaizer Chiefs transfer links

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has stressed Siphelele Mkhulise's importance to the team amid recent links with Kaizer Chiefs.

Mngqithi insists there is no chance of Mkhulise leaving

The coach explains how the gifted player can improve

Chiefs credited with an interest in the Cape Town native

WHAT HAPPENED: The 26-year-old midfielder has been used as a bit-part player since he made his Sundowns first-team debut in 2018, but exploits were believed to have attracted interest from Chiefs during the recent PSL transfer window.

However, Mkhulise stayed put at the Chloorkop-based giants where he is highly rated by Mngqithi who divulged that he felt that the former Black Leopards player would move to Europe before Percy Tau left Sundowns for the Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018.

The reigning PSL Coach of the Season also stated that Mkhulise has to add goals to his game and assist more when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

WHAT WAS SAID: “That’s something we are trying to inspire in him because he is that player during rondo that would show how poor other people are with technique. Because technically, he is unbelievable,” Mngqithi said.

“Personally, he has not arrived where I think he can arrive. He is one player who I’ve felt has a realistic chance of going overseas. That was even before Percy (Tau) went overseas. I believe, technically, he takes care of the ball better than the so-called big players.

“He is very good technically, but if you are an offensive player and your numbers don’t count in goals scored and assists, assisting the assist, box entries, high intensity of running into the box… If it does not show in your metrics, then the question is what makes you an offensive player than being a defensive player?" he asked

"Those are things I have personally spoken to him about that. And to those who think they can get him away from us, there is no chance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mkhulise was on the score sheet against La Passe in a Caf Champions League match on Sunday after being handed his third start of the current season.

It was his first goal for Sundowns since April last year and he was one of Masandawana's standout performers on the day. The former Richards Bay player will be hoping to have done enough to earn himself a permanent place in the team's starting line-up.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MKHULISE AND SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will face off with La Passe in their second-leg encounter with a place in the Champions League group stage at stake.

Mkhulise is likely to be handed another standing berth with the Tshwane giants having already put one foot in the group stage by winning 7-0 in the first-leg clash.