'I don't think Kaizer Chiefs should have been the team to end Mamelodi Sundowns record' - Mngqithi

The 50-year-old explained why he introduced defender Ricardo Nascimento when Masandawana were looking to level matters

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes that Kaizer Chiefs should not have been the team to end their unbeaten record in the PSL on Sunday.

Masandawana saw their 21-match unbeaten run in the PSL this season come to an end after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and Mngqithi is of the opinion his side should have killed off the game earlier.

"I think it's a game that we could have easily wrapped earlier. We messed around. We resorted to ball possession when we could have penetrated and created some good moments. They gave us opportunities. Even second half, we had a very good opportunity to get the second," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

"But when you don't take that on a counter-attack we lose possession instead of blocking the opponent or making sure he doesn't go past you. So that they don't gain momentum when they break. But when you let him loose on the half-way line already from there an opportunity is created.

"You can say their goal was a deflection but there's no luck in football. Only when hard work meets opportunity and because they worked very hard to get themselves in those moments. We slipped on a counter. We were caught with our right channel being open when we knew very well our legs were going. We felt we need to attack with one fullback at a time..

"And when both fullbacks attacked simultaneously and then an opening is created without a six. The six shifted one side. It became very naive defending. It looked like nobody could see Zuma at that time.

"I honestly don't think this is the team that should have taken away our unbeaten record. I don't think they fought hard enough to make the game difficult for us. But I believe we lost to ourselves."

Mothobi Mvala was introduced after Sundowns conceded the first goal, while Ricardo Nascimento, Aubrey Modiba and Kermit Erasmis all came on following Chiefs' second goal, before Promise Mkhuma made a late substitute appearance and Mngqithi explained why they made those changes.

"Gift gave us a very good first half and unfortunately when he started cramping we had to look to Kermit to come and assist us," he said.

"Very unfortunate for us to lose Andile Jali to a hamstring and that forced us to bring Mothobi Mvala on. Lyle Lakay was just a tactical switch. We felt Modiba could give us a little bit more energy. Promise coming on was forced because Gaston had a groin and we didn't want to exacerbate it. And Promise got a good opportunity but unfortunately, it was deflected.

"It was not a game we should have lost or even drawn. We had a lot of opportunities to add a goal or two. When we move a lot and our passes are precise we always do something. To say we have lost this match, it's a very sour feeling.

Article continues below

"It's not like all is lost. We still have the capacity to bounce back. A defeat like this wakes you up because it tells you that you are not invincible and it tells that you must always be cautious and focused in every match and give it your all.

"At times when you don't lose you feel you are entitled to win matches. And you don't give your best. Had we got the second goal you know what we can do technically with the ball."

Sundowns will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday.