Mngqithi key as Mamelodi Sundowns look to achieve something Mosimane failed to fulfil

Goal takes a look at the changes that have taken place in the Tshwane giants' technical team as they start a new era

The post-Pitso Mosimane era begins at Chloorkop on Sunday, when play their first match since the departure of the long-time head coach.



Mosimane ended his successful eight-year spell at the Chloorkop-based giants late last month when he suddenly resigned and he immediately took over the reins at 's .



The accomplished tactician's departure left a big void to be filled as he had overseen Sundowns' rise to win the Caf title and five Premier Soccer League ( ) trophies.



Mosimane, who is the only coach to win five PSL titles, also guided Masandawana to two Telkom Knockout Cups, two Nedbank Cups and a Caf Super Cup.



The man nicknamed Jingles delivered the Brazilians' maiden domestic treble in his final season with the team and he left having established himself as the club's most successful coach with 11 titles.

Continuity

Joint-Coaches To Fail?

The Sundowns management, which is led by Patrice Motsepe, opted for continuity when they as replaced Jingles with his assistants Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.The duo has learned from Mosimane during their time together at the Tshwane giants as Jingles' lieutenants over the years as the team dominated South African football.Mngqithi joined the Sundowns technical team in 2013 and he remained loyal to the Brazilians and Mosimane, while Mokwena is back at the club following spells with and , where he cut his teeth as a head coach.Mokwena and Mngqithi have been promoted to co-coaches in a move which surprised many, but it is not the first time the club has appointed joint-coaches in the PSL era.Miguel Gamondi and Neil Tovey served as co-coaches in the 2005/06 season and they led Sundowns to the PSL title triumph and the club's leadership will be hoping for the same outcome in the new campaign

Many Sundowns fans were disappointed to learn that Mokwena and Mngqithi would be working as co-coaches despite the latter boasting more experience than his colleague.



Masandawana supporters feel that 2009 MTN8 title-winning coach Mngqithi deserved to be appointed sole head coach, but the club has explained that the 49-year-old tactician prevails when there isn’t 'consensus' between the two coaches.



There is also a feeling that the duo won't work well together with Mokwena having allegedly undermined coach Mulitin 'Micho' Sredojevic at Pirates, and there was a theory that the young tactician pushed Micho out of the club.



Mokwena was appointed caretaker coach following Sredojevic's sudden resignation in August 2019 and Bucs struggled under 33-year-old tactician's guidance.

The former Platinum Stars assistant coach was relieved of his duties in December 2019 and he moved to Chippa United where he took charge of one competitive match before returning to Sundowns in July 2020.



The addition of Steve Komphela to the Sundowns technical team as a senior coach also came as a big shock with the experienced tactician having resigned as Lamntvulle boss.



The former Kaizer Chefs mentor is working under Mngqithi and Mokwena despite being more experienced than the duo and this could be a recipe for confusion and disaster, but only time will tell.

The Elusive Trophy

The MTN8 is the first trophy on offer in the new season and Sundowns are set to take on Bloemfontein in a quarter-final match at Lucas Moripe Staduum on Sunday.This is one trophy that has eluded Mosimane over the years during his time with the Brazilians and he left the club having failed to win it with the team.The last time Masandawana won this lucrative competition was in 2007, and they are now looking to end their 13-year wait for the Wafa Wafa trophy under their new technical team.It is also the only trophy Mngqithi has won as a head coach having guided Arrows to a record-breaking 6-1 win over the now-defunct Cape Town in the 2009 MTN8 final.It remains a record win in any final in 's football history and the former FC head coach's experience will be key if Sundowns are to win a trophy which eluded the great Mosimane.Winning the MTN8 would also set the tone for the rest of the season for Sundowns as they look to retain the PSL title and Nedbank Cup, and also mount a serious challenge for the Champions League trophy.