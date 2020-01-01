Mngqithi: I have renewed my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns

The Masandawana assistant coach is set to stay with the reigning PSL champions

In the wake of speculation whether he will renew his contract with or not, Pitso Mosimane’s assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed signing a new deal.

Although the former manager said it’s a matter of officially announcing the news of his extension, he explained it’s a done deal, saying he wants to keep winning as it feels bad to lose to the likes of and .

Mngqithi joined the Brazilians in February 2014 and together with ‘Jingles’, they have guided the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to success both in the domestic and in the continental scene.

“I have renewed my contract. It’s a done deal. It is just that it is yet to be official,” Mngqithi told DailySun.

“You know when you win one cup, you want to win all of them.

“I’m talking about every year. When I don’t win against Orlando Pirates, I feel bad. When I don’t beat Kaizer Chiefs, I feel bad because I want to win. When I don’t beat FC, I feel, I don’t want to lose.”

Taking a look at his trophy cabinet, the Umzimkulu-born tactician boasts four PSL titles, two Telkom Knockout Cup trophies, one Nedbank Cup, and the Caf plus the Super Cups gold medals.

Prior to his move to join the Sundowns technical bench, the 49-year-old led Abafana Bes’thende to a massive 6-0 win over Cape Town in the MTN8 final back in the 2009/10 campaign.

In addition, the two South African managers are gunning for their fifth league crown as they sit second on the log table, trailing leaders Chiefs by four points but they have a game in hand.

Should they successfully defend their league title, Sundowns will become the first South African club to bag 10 league titles in the history of the PSL.

Mnqgithi’s contract renewal comes just after Mosimane was handed a new four-year contract a few weeks ago, a deal that was announced by president Patrice Motsepe.

Goal has gathered that the former boss has also signed a four-year deal that will see him stay with the Tshwane outfit until June 2024.

On the other hand, the veteran coach will also chase to add another Ke Yona gold medal as they are scheduled to face in the semi-finals once the season resumes as it is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.