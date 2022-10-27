Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Phelelani Mpangase has told Manqoba Mngqithi to leave after the coaching restructure at the club..

Recent technical bench changes seen as a demotion for Mngqithi

Mpangase feels the coach should leave

Claims Mngqithi has been the backbone of Sundowns’ success

WHAT HAPPENED? After failing to defend the MTN8 Cup when they lost a semi-final duel against Orlando Pirates, Sundowns effected a change in the technical team.

With the new change, Mngqithi was designated as a senior coach while Rhulani Mokwena was named as the head coach and Steve Komphela was appointed as the first assistant.

Initially, the trio worked together in a co-coaching capacity before the changes saw each of them given specific mandates and roles.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "This is proof that co-coaching is not working. Mamelodi Sundowns should have just said coach Rhulani is in charge; the other two are his assistants," Mpangase told FARPost.

"This decision exposes that many things [politics] are happening at Sundowns. Big things are happening behind the scenes.

"Even the move to loan out Lyle Lakay and signing certain players exposes too many things.

"Coach Manqoba has done so well. He is known for his ability on all the teams he has worked for.

"If I were coach Manqoba, I would leave Sundowns. He has done so well, and many teams can gain a lot from him. I’m sure he has offers on the table even now.

"As for coach Rhulani, he has not done anything alone. He has never won anything. He failed dismally [at Pirates]. Even coach, Steve Komphela, has never won anything alone, which tells you that Manqoba was the backbone of this technical team.

"Hence, I wish him to leave and join another club. He can succeed in any team that he can join. I feel he has been disrespected and sabotaged at Sundowns. The truth will come out, though."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since the change in the coaching department, Sundowns have played once - a 5-0 Premier Soccer League win over Maritzburg United - but there have been questions as to why Mokwena was given the senior-most role.

Mngqithi joined the Pretoria club in 2014 and worked under Pitso Mosimane in an era where the club enjoyed success, especially in the local scene.

WHAT NEXT FOR MNGQITHI? So far, he has not been linked with a move away from the club and is expected to be present when the Brazilians face Royal AM on October 29.