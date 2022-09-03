Mngqithi fumes at ‘lethargic, wasteful’ Mamelodi Sundowns after PSL loss to SuperSport United

The tactician accused his team of taking things for granted as the Brazilians missed the chance to go top following the Tshwane Derby defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has accused his players of being lethargic in their display against SuperSport United in Friday’s PSL match which the Brazilians lost 2-1.

Thapelo Maseko gave SuperSport the lead after nine minutes with a tap-in from an Iqraam Rayners cross after a counter-attack before Bradley Grobler doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

New signing Abubaker Nasir grabbed the consolation for the PSL champions with virtually the last kick of the game after being put through by Peter Shalulile but it was too little too late for Masandawana who missed the chance to go top of the table and open a two-point lead.

Mngqithi, however, feels his side would have won the Tshwane Derby had they approached it with the right attitude.

"I just think we were very wasteful today, first half we created a lot of chances, far more chances than what we created in the previous match," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

"But we were just not clinical enough and very lethargic defensively, allowing crosses to come into the box and still not take the people that are on the far side and we knew every time they break out, they go to the channel and the good thing is that we'll have somebody to immediately try to put pressure on the ball.”

"But if you still allow a cross from there, then you know the opposite side is open and our centre-backs did not pick up very well."

Wingback Thapelo Morena also came in for some heavy criticism from Mngqithi.

"First goal I think Thapelo [Morena] was also caught napping on that one. Second half again unfortunately for him on the far side he allowed a cross," the tactician said.

"He took things for granted, he thought the ball was going out and they relaxed and that's how we got punished. But truth be told, I think we [were] just wasteful in this match, it's not because we were far below par. If you look at our possession, you look at all our averages, the chances we created.”

"The number of shots at goal, everything suggests that we should have won the match but when you're not disciplined and you allow opponents time in your box to cross. And you know they are a crossing team, you'll always have problems."