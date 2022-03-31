Mngqithi convinced France thrashing not reflective of Bafana Bafana, identifies PSL weaknesses

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels Bafana Bafana’s 5-0 defeat by France does not reflect poorly on South African football.

Bafana were routed by Les Bleus on Tuesday in an international friendly match with Paris Saint-German star Kylian Mbappe stealing the show with a brace.

Mngqithi, however, believes Hugo Broos and his men are better than their showing at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

“I would not want to put a lot of reference to the match on Tuesday because I also don’t think that is a true reflection of what SA is capable of. I think we are better than what we did in France,” said Mngqithi as per Sowetan Live.

Mngqithi has also taken time to discuss South African football.

Giving Sundowns as an example, he feels local teams are more prone to making mistakes and also struggle to capitalise on errors made by their opponents.

“One thing that I’ve learnt, I don't know whether it’s the level of competition or the focus that players in these nations have towards the Champions League, there’s no room for error,” Mngqithi said.

“Last year, we played against Al Ahly in Egypt, we dominated the match and played well but made two mistakes which could have been half chances in SA, but those two chances were punished and we came back with a 2-0 defeat.

“In SA, you make as many mistakes sometimes, you can give an opposition maybe three good chances and they still don’t score. Maniema Union got few chances … and they punished us. Those are the small margins that you can always find in the Champions League, there’s no room for mistakes.

“You make one silly mistake, you are punished. At times that puts a lot of frustration in the players because they know they need to be focused throughout the 90 minutes because one mistake can cost you the game.

“When you are playing with that kind of pressure at times you are bound to make more mistakes, but I think our boys are growing in that space.”

Sundowns had Lyle Lakay, Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena playing against France, while Rushine De Reuck was an unused substitute.