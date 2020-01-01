Mngqithi confirms contract renewal negotiations with Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians assistant coach has revealed his contract situation at Chloorkop, saying talks are underway

assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi reveals he has unfinished business at Chloorkop, saying he is negotiating with club president Patrice Motsepe but there are no guarantees.

The former manager speaks about his good relationship with Pitso Mosimane, saying he has received offers, but he is not rushing to become a head coach as his heart is with the Brazilians.

In the domestic front, Mnqgithi has lifted four Premier Soccer League ( ) titles, two Telkom Knockout Cups and the Nedbank Cup with the Tshwane giants but is setting his sights on lifting the MTN8 trophy.

“Yes, my contract is also coming to an end in June. I’ve spoken to the president of the club. We’ve started the negotiations and there are no guarantees,” Mngqithi told IOL.

“Yes, it is true that there are teams that make approaches here and there. I really appreciate that because it is a sign of confidence in what I do or what I’m capable of.

"The truth is that I want to coach one day and be a head coach like I once was before but at times you don’t have to rush situations. You have to accept what God has given you."

On his relationship with ‘Jingles’, the 48-year-old tactician, says they share the same wishes and speaks of supporting Motsepe’s dream.

“The relationship that I have with the coach (Pitso Mosimane) is good and it makes it very easy to head into that direction because Pitso likes to win and I like to win. Our wishes are the same," he added.

"At the moment I’m happy with what Sundowns have given me and the relationship that I have with the coach.

“At this stage for me, it is to support the wishes of the president (Patrice Motsepe) of the club. Obviously, I do believe that I’ll go and coach elsewhere in the future but there is no such plan for now.”

Having also lifted the Caf and Super Cup trophies with the nine-time league winners, Mngqithi stated he is not planning to leave the reigning PSL champions because that stage has not arrived as yet.

“I still have unfinished business with Sundowns. I still want to achieve more with Sundowns like the MTN8 which I haven’t won with the club," continued the coach.

“That will come at a certain point that maybe I should go and pursue my career somewhere else. I hold a strong belief that loyalty is important and for now Sundowns have my loyalty."