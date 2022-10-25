Mngqithi: Agent of Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach was unaware of changes with Mokwena

Mike Makaab, the agent of Manqoba Mngqithi says he only got to know about Mamelodi Sundowns reshuffling their technical team on Monday.

Mngqithi moved to new role in Downs' technical setup

Agent not consulted during talks

New role seen as a demotion

WHAT HAPPENED? Mngqithi was assigned to a new role as Sundowns' senior coach in what is a demotion from the position of co-coach. He will now be working under new head coach Rhulani Mokwena. Former senior coach Steve Komphela is now the first-team coach. Makaab was unaware of the shake-up at Sundowns only until Monday when the decision had already been taken. He is, however, not concerned about not being privy to the changes beforehand, saying everything was done “amicably.”

WHAT THEY SAID: “Apparently they were called into a meeting and it was done very amicably. Manqoba is not upset at all,” Makaab told Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times. “I’ve had a long discussion with him, as you know I’m away from the office right now, but he called me, so I returned his call today [Monday] and he’s a very sensible person and he accepts that the team hasn’t been doing well and he supports the decision management have taken.

“Manqoba is a mature person, mature and emotionally very stable. Whilst it might be disappointing, the club can be sure they will get full support from Manqoba. His contract ends at the end of the season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns will now be hoping they will be more impressive under Mokwena after the club's chiefs were less convinced by recent results, including heavy wins. The team might also be out to allay fears that Mngqithi’s demotion could destabilise the technical team’s working relationship. With Mokwena now calling the shots, more experienced coaches Mngqithi and Komphela are expected to be guided by the youthful tactician.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Sundowns are in KwaZulu-Natal to face Maritzburg in a Premier Soccer League match on Tuesday. It is yet to be seen if Mokwena will endear himself to the hearts of Masandawana fans.