Mngqithi: Agent expects Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach to sign new deal soon

The former Golden Arrows and AmaZulu mentor is set to sign on the dotted line in the near future, according to his representative

assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi is close to signing a new deal, according to his agent Mike Makaab.

According to Makaab, talks between the two parties are at an advanced stage, and the ProSport International boss is confident that Mngqithi will soon put pen to paper now that Pitso Mosimane has officially extended his contract.

"Contract renewal talks for Manqoba are at an advanced stage. So, we are expecting to conclude the deal soon now that Pitso has officially signed a new deal," said Makaab on Isolezwe.

The publication contacted Mngqithi, who expressed his desire to stay at the club and be part of the team that aims to conquer the African continent once again.

"I would be happy to have another opportunity at Sundowns because I also hope that when they get a second star, I will be a part of it," Mngqithi said.

Mngqithi further stated that winning another continental trophy would please Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe more, adding that everyone is always willing to do better.

"After all, when you are at Sundowns, there is nothing that would please the president [Patrice Motsepe] more," he continued.

"The way things are done at this team, you always look to do better."

The 49-year-old mentor has been with the Tshwane giants since September 2014 and he has played a major role in bringing trophies to the club.

Having been recruited by Mosimane at the time, Mngqithi is most likely to stay at Sundowns as indicated by Makaab.

Mngqithi previously revealed that he would like to stand on his own in future after he acquired enough experience while working with Mosimane on how to win the title.

The Mzimkhulu-born coach also confirmed in one of his recent interviews that he held talks with just before he joined the Brazilians.

However, he hasn't disclosed receiving any offers from any PSL club during his time with Sundowns.

It remains to be seen how many years Mngqithi will be offered by the Tshwane giants, but reports suggest that he may also get a four-year deal just like his colleague Mosimane.