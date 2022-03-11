Mngomeni urges Orlando Pirates to keep Ncikazi and bring in Marumo Gallants' Malesela to work with him

Orlando Pirates legend Thabo Mngomeni has urged the club's fans to be patient with co-head coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Ncikazi and his fellow co-head coach Fadlu Davids have been under fire in recent weeks with fans calling for their dismissal on social media due to the Bucs' poor results as the team is winless in its last three competitive games.

Calls for the duo to be fired by the Pirates management intensified after the Buccaneers bowed out of this season's Nedbank Cup after losing to Marumo Gallants on penalties on Wednesday - a few days after being defeated by their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL clash.

However, Mngomeni, who was part of Pirates' 2000/01 PSL title-winning team, still has his faith in Ncikazi, but he believes that his philosophy could be clashing with Davids'.

"Ncikazi must be kept. We must be patient with him," Mngomeni told Sowetan.

"Fadlu has been at Pirates for a while and it may happen that his philosophy clashes with Ncikazi's."

Davids joined Pirates as an assistant coach to Milutin Sredojevic midway through the 2018/19 season a few weeks after parting ways with Maritzburg United where he was head coach.

The 40-year-old tactician was then appointed Bucs co-coach along with Ncikazi following then-head coach Josef Zinnbauer's departure in August last year.

Mngomeni believes Pirates should bring in their former defender Dan Malesela, who is currently in charge of Gallants and he also stated that Bucs players should get the stick.

"The management must bring at least two coaches to work with Ncikazi. Someone like Dan can fit the profile," the former Bafana Bafana international added.

"He was once the club's captain, so he knows what Pirates are all about.

"Our players earn big salaries but they fail to perform. Pirates players are the ones to blame not the coaches. They miss good chances week in week out and concede easily."

Malesela has tasted success as a coach having guided an unfancied TS Galaxy side to the 2019 Nedbank Cup triumph as they stunned Kaizer Chiefs in the final.