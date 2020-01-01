Mngomeni shocked to see Nyatama leaving Orlando Pirates

The former Bucs skipper has lamented the departure of the experienced midfielder

Just ahead of the January transfer window deadline, announced the departure of experienced midfielder Musa Nyatama on Friday afternoon.

Legend Thabo Mngomeni has expressed his feelings on the news that the former midfielder has left the Buccaneers.

Although he acknowledges coach Josef Zinnbauer is making changes at the Houghton-based club, he remains baffled as to why the German can just come in December and decide to release the veteran campaigner.

“It is really shocking but you can expect anything in football. You will never know the real reason behind his departure,” Mngomeni told Goal.

“I think it’s very important to get all the facts from both parties, but if the club says he requested to be released then it becomes a different story.

“At the end of the day, football is like that and we see players coming and going from different clubs. I also think they know why they decided to release him, but he was a great leader and there’s no doubt about his qualities.

“I think he established himself under coach Micho (Milutin Sredojevic) as one of the best performers for Pirates and I think the supporters are still shocked why he was let go.”

The dreadlocked former Pirates skipper is also concerned about the number of experienced players that are released by the club, singling out the likes of Mpho Makola and Thabo Matlaba.

“His experience and leadership qualities are the reasons why I’m saying his departure came as a shock. He was a key player last season and he made an immediate impact after joining from [Bloemfontein] ," he added.

“I think there more we have inexperienced players is the more we will have problems at any club. I am just concerned to see this growing trend or norm if that is the right word.

“Pirates is losing experienced players and it looks like it’s easily done. It’s really shocking but as I said, the club and the technical teams know why they have taken this decision.

“I can count many players that have been released, from Makola, Matlaba, and others. It’s really shocking but we will never know what is happening behind the scenes.

“In saying that, I doubt a new coach can just come in December and decide who must go and leave. I thought he would like to spend more than a month to assess his players but football is like that.”

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants have also parted ways with utility player Asavela Mbekile but they have signed Nkanyiso Zungu from Stellenbosch FC.

On the other hand, defender Justice Chabalala was loaned out to Celtic whilst Tebogo Tlolane has joined in the recent transfer window period.