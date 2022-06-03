Mmodi: Orlando Pirates-linked winger confirms Kaizer Chiefs interest

The gifted winger has opened up about his contract situation at the KwaZulu-Natal club with the PSL winter transfer window set to ope

Lamontville Golden Arrows star Pule Mmodi has opened the lid on reports linking him with the biggest football clubs in the country.



Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been credited with an interest in the speedy attacker who has established himself as one of the most dangerous wingers in the PSL.



With his current contract with Arrows set to expire at the end of this month, Mmodi is free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.



The 29-year-old confirmed that Chiefs have registered their interest in his services and that he is still in talks with Arrows over a new contract.



“Yes, Chiefs have shown interest but I have not signed with them,” Mmodi told Sowetan.



“But I’m still talking to Arrows as well and we will see how it goes, but as I said, I have not signed anything with anyone.”



According to the same publication when Mmodi was asked if he will jump at any opportunity to wear the famous Chiefs jersey, he said he would love to.



Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi is reportedly keen to reunite with Mmodi at the Houghton-based giants having worked with the player at Arrows.



The former Uthongathi star scored five goals in 28 matches for Abafana Bes'thende during the 202-21 season under Ncikazi at the KwaZulu-Natal side.



Chiefs, who have been busy revamping their squad, already signed Stellenbosch FC duo Zitha Macheke and Ashley du Preez, and AmaZulu FC playmaker Siyethemba Sithebe.



It remains to be seen whether Mmodi will join Amakhosi on a free transfer if he doesn't extend his stay at Abafana Bes'thende.