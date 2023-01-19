Mmodi: Orlando Pirates leading race to sign Bafana Bafana and Golden Arrows winger?

GOAL spoke exclusively to the Lamontville Golden Arrows star Pule Mmodi's representative regarding the player's future.

Mmodi has been tipped to leave Arrows this month

Clubs can sign the winger on a pre-contract

Mmodi and his Arrows teammates will face Maritzburg this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bafana Bafana international is one of the top wingers in the PSL and he has been linked with Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC.

Recent reports have suggested that Pirates are leading the race to sign Mmodi who is eligible to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice having entered the final six months of his contract with Arrows.

When contacted for a comment, Mmodi's agent, Solomon Seobe of SR Sports Management stated that he is yet to be approached by clubs interested in the Free State-born player.

WHAT DID SEOBE SAY?: "Well, it is very quiet now. There are no offers at the moment. I am yet to be approached by any club this month," Seobe told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mmodi was on Chiefs' radar during the last South African winter transfer with the player having confirmed talks between Arrows and Amakhosi over his services.

However, the two clubs couldn't reach an agreement and on the other hand, AmaZulu FC chairman Sandile Zungu has admitted that he is a keen admirer of the talented player.

While Pirates' chairman Irvin Khoza's close working relationship with Arrows chairperson Mato Madlala is said to be giving the Buccaneers the edge in the race for Mmodi's signature.

Arrows recently signed Ntsako Makhubela from Pirates on a short-term loan deal.

With 11 days left in the current transfer window, Mmodi could still leave Abafana Bes'thende who are open to selling him and avoid losing him for free as confirmed by club's head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MMODI? The 29-year-old and his Arrows teammates are set to face Maritzburg United on Saturday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Derby encounter will take place at Princess Magogo Stadium.