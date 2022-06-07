The 29-year-old has already confirmed Amakhosi are interested in his signature and he now he explains what is holding things back

Golden Arrows midfielder Pule Mmodi has declared “it is my time to move on now” amid reports linking him to Kaizer Chiefs.

Last week, Mmodi confirmed Chiefs have approached him and he also expressed interest to join the Soweto giants.

He now said he is waiting for a meeting with Arrows owner Mato Mdalala who has to sanction the move to Naturena.

“I think it’s my time to move on now. I have an option for one season which would expire at the end of the 2022/23 season,” Mmodi told iDiksi Times.

“That’s the option when the new season starts, but we still have things to discuss, we haven’t sat down, just talks with the chairlady we haven’t sat down or anything.

“I’ve just read things in the newspapers, saying I’ve signed with Chiefs and all this stuff but you know how it can be.

"I’ve not had any contact with anyone, I still need to make a decision about me moving to the next team after meeting with the chairlady.”

Chiefs are in the middle of a rebuilding project under new head coach Arthur Zwane and Mmodi appears to be excited by the happenings at Naturena.

“Kaizer Chiefs… I never supported them growing up, I never supported any team but I’m attracted to Chiefs as it’s a good team for me. I can be one of them [as part of the rebuild],” added Mmodi.

Mmodi has only spent two seasons in the Premier Soccer League and has impressed many.

He joined Arrows from National First Division side Uthingathi where he also spent two seasons.

The 29-year-old player featured in 28 PSL matches in the just-ended season, starting 26 of them and scoring four goals.

If he signs for Amakhosi, he would be pushing for regular football in a midfield that already has the likes of Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange, Kgaolelo Sekgota, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane in its ranks.

Another midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe is already on his way to Chiefs who have so far signed defender Zitha Kwinika and attacker Ashley du Preez.