Mmodi: Missing out on Kaizer Chiefs transfer left me feeling ‘down'

The 29-year-old was widely reported as an Amakhosi transfer target but no deal materialised

Golden Arrows midfielder Pule Mmodi has reflected on his failed move to Kaizer Chiefs explaining how he felt when nothing went through.

The Bafana Bafana linkman was reported as a transfer target of Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane in his rebuilding project but Amakhosi opted against signing him.

He remains at Arrows where he is for the third season after joining them from National First Division side Uthogathi in 2020.

“I was never disturbed. Since the move didn’t happen, I told myself that I will work hard and there’s nothing I can do,” said Mmodi as per iDiski Times.

“But initially I was down, but there was nothing I could do.”

Mmodi is now enjoying a good vein of form this season, scoring four goals in eight Premier Soccer League games and providing one assist.

He has two goals less than Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile who tops the scorers’ chart.

“I feel happy. I have been working hard and there’s still more to come. So what is happening right now is very encouraging,” Mmodi said.

While he has scored four goals in eight games, that was the tally he managed the whole of last season when he featured in 28 league matches.

Impressively now, he has found the back of the net in Arrows’ last four games, making him their top goalscorer and overshadowing striker Knox Mutizwa who has been Abafana Bes’thende’s reliable gunman in recent seasons.

With the PSL transfer window closing on Thursday, Mmodi’s good form might convince Chiefs to reconsider their stance on him.

So far, he has been performing better than the midfielders signed by Zwane in the current transfer period like Siyethemba Sithebe, Yusuf Maart, Lehlogonolo Matlou and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

It is yet to be seen if Mmodi continues with his good form as Arrows now prepare to host Cape Town City in their first match after the Fifa international break.