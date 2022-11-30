Mmodi: Kaizer Chiefs handed boost in pursuit of Bafana Bafana star

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lamontville Golden Arrows winger Pule Mmodi.

No contract renewal talks between Mmodi's camp and Arrows

Chiefs can sign winger on a pre-contract in January

Mmodi and his Arrows teammates will face Chiefs next month

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bafana Bafana international was dreaming of a move to his childhood club, Amakhosi, at the end of last season, when the Soweto giants were in talks with Abafana Bes'thende over his services.

However, the two Premier Soccer League clubs failed to reach an agreement and Mmodi stayed put at Arrows, where he remains an influential player having scored four goals from 13 league games this term.

Arrows were believed to have slapped a R4 million price tag on the former Uthongathi FC star, but Chiefs refused to pay the fee with 12 months left on his deal with the KwaZulu-Natal side.

His agent Solomon Seobe of SMO Seobe Attorneys pointed out that the player's future with Abafana Bes'thende will only be discussed during the upcoming January 2023 transfer window.

WHAT DID SEOBE SAY?: "The player has returned to Durban where he will resume training with his Arrows teammates," Seobe told GOAL.

"Everything is on hold at the moment until January. There are no contract renewal talks between us and Arrows. We are not in talks with any club at this present moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This has boosted Chiefs' hopes of signing Mmodi as the quality player will be available on a pre-contract from January onwards, when he would have entered the final six months of his deal with Arrows.

Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane is known to be a keen admirer of the goalscoring winger, with the Soweto giants having struggled to score goals in the absence of the injured Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

Mmodi has previously been linked with Chiefs' arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, who have a great working relationship with Arrows which has seen many players move between two clubs over the years.

The pacey player joined Arrows from Uthongathi on a two-year deal in 2020 and the contract had a 12-month option which Abafana Bes'thende triggered towards the end of last term.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MMODI? The Bafana player and his Arrows teammates took a break from training due to the ongoing Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Arrows are set to face off with Chiefs on December 31 when the current PSL campaign resumes.