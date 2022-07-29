Mmodi: Golden Arrows promised to release ex-Kaizer Chiefs target who suffered psychologically

The 29-year-old was initially traumatised after his proposed transfer to Amakhosi failed to materialise according to the Abafana Bes'thende mentor

Lamontville Golden Arrows co-head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has divulged that the club promised to release Pule Mmodi following his failed move to Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana international was a subject of interest from Chiefs just after the 2021-22 season came to an end with his agent confirming talks between the two clubs.

However, Abafana Bes'thende and Amakhosi failed to reach an agreement which left Mmodi traumatised as he was looking forward to moving to Chiefs.

"It wasn't easy in our first week when we came back [from an off-season break] I must be honest," Vilakazi told the media.

"It was very difficult to deal with Pule psychologically because he was too sure he's leaving the club but one thing we reminded him is that the club was not fighting with him."

Vilakazi stated that Arrows management were prepared to sell the speedy player winger if he was approached by another club in the current transfer window.

"The club is the one that actually said, 'Pule, if you find something, come to us and we'll release you'. The club was also trying to help in finding something but it was just not meant to be," he added.

"He's better now. He's accepted the situation and he's now performing and ready for the new season. Now he's the Pule that we know. If we're playing a game tomorrow, Pule will be in the starting XI and he'll perform.''

Mmodi's current deal with Arrows will expire in June 2023.