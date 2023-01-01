Golden Arrows have confirmed that they are open to selling one of their star players in the current transfer window.

Mmodi is one of the top wingers in the PSL

Chiefs and AmaZulu have constantly been linked with the Arrows star

Vilakazi stated that Mmodi can leave the club anytime

WHAT HAPPENED? Pule Mmodi has entered the final six months of his current deal with Abafana Bes'thende which makes him eligible to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

However, Arrows are hoping to sell him in January in order to avoid losing him for free at the end of this season and Chiefs are known to be keen admirers of the explosive winger.

Arrows head coach Vusumuzi has reiterated that they are willing to offload Mmodi after the Bafana Bafana international impressed in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Chiefs.

WHAT DID VILAKAZI SAY?: “I think I have mentioned this before, but I will talk again today. Pule can leave the club at any time – if he has an offer. The aim isn’t to keep Pule here,” Vilakazi told the media.

“Maybe I need to make it clear that if there’s an opportunity for the club to make money, he will be sold to any club that wants him.

"But as long as he is here, like currently as he is our player, there’s nothing we can do. We will work with him because he is prepared to work with us as things stand."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: AmaZulu FC have also been linked with Mmodi by his agent Solomon Seobe, who revealed that Usuthu have shown the most interest in the player ahead of the current transfer window.

However, AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu dismissed Seobe's statements, but the club boss did not rule out making a move for the talented player.

Mmodi has previously confirmed talks between Arrows and Chiefs for his services at the end of last season, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over his transfer fee.

The former Uthongathi FC star will be hoping that Chiefs revive their interest in him as he has indicated that joining Amakhosi would be a dream come true.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MMODI?: The 29-year-old and his Arrows teammates are scheduled to face SuperSport United on January 7.

Mmodi has netted four goals from 14 league matches this term and he will be hoping to add to his tally.