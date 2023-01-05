Mmodi: Bafana Bafana winger's agent opens lid on Golden Arrows star's proposed Orlando Pirates move

The agent of Lamontville Golden Arrows attacker Pule Mmodi has addressed rumours indicating that Orlando Pirates are close to signing his client.

Makhubela joining Arrows sparked Mmodi and Pirates rumours

The explosive player has also been linked with Chiefs and AmaZulu

Seobe wouldn't rule out Mmodi's transfer to Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bafana Bafana international came into the current PSL mid-season transfer window as hot property with AmaZulu FC, Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates having all been credited with an interest in him.

On Wednesday, it was rumoured that Pirates had intensified their pursuit of Mmodi and that they were close to completing the signing of the talented winger after Ntsako Makhubela joined Arrows on loan from Bucs.

However, Mmodi's agent Solomon Seobe insists that Pirates are yet to approach him regarding interest in his client, but he insinuated that anything was possible as the transfer window is still open.

WHAT DID SEOBE SAY?: “There’s nothing on my table from either Arrows or Pirates. I am surprised by the rumours that Pule is going to Pirates," Seobe told Sowetan.

"At the end of the day, Arrows will decide Pule’s next move because he’s contracted to them.

“Mme [Mato] Madlala (Arrows chairperson) would have already told me to come and negotiate the personal terms for the player if they have already struck a deal with Pirates," he added.

"However, in football you never say never, especially when the window is opened.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mmodi has entered the final six months of his contract with Arrows which means he is free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

The pacey player joined Arrows from Uthongathi on a two-year deal in 2020 and the contract had a 12-month option which Abafana Bes'thende triggered towards the end of last term.

Having netted four goals from 14 league appearances this season, Mmodi is an integral part of Arrows' squad, but the co-head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has stated that they are open to selling him this month.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MMODI?: The hard-running winger and his Arrows teammates are set to take on SuperSport United in a PSL encounter at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.