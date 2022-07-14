Mmodi: Agent responds to rumours Kaizer Chiefs target handed in transfer request at Golden Arrows

When speaking exclusively to GOAL, Seobe provided the latest regarding the negotiations between the two clubs

Lamontville Golden Arrows winger Pule Mmodi's representative has provided the latest regarding the Kaizer Chiefs target.

Negotiations between Arrows and Chiefs for the 29-year-old which started last month have dragged on with the Premier Soccer League clubs unable to find a common ground regarding his transfer fee.

Recent rumours have indicated that Mmodi, who is nicknamed Shuffle, has handed in a transfer request agitating for a move to Chiefs in the current South African winter transfer window.

However, his agent Solomon Seobe SR Sports Management has refuted the rumours.

"No, I am not aware of that, it is not true. He is an Arrows player and he is currently with the team," Seobe told GOAL.

Shuffle has established himself as one of the top wingers in the PSL and he is currently contracted to Abafana Bes'thende until June 2023,

The former Uthongathi FC star will stay at the club if the two teams fail to reach an agreement this winter. He should honour his contract with Arrows according to Seobe.

"There is no agreement between the two clubs [Arrows and Chiefs]. Nothing has changed. He is still contracted to Arrows until next year," he continued.

"If there is no agreement, it means he will stay and honour his contract with Arrows. Then next year he would be able to sign with a club of his choice."

Article continues below

Seobe has previously confirmed that AmaZulu were keen to sign Mmodi at some stage this year, but the Durban-based side has since cooled off interest in the player.

The current PSL transfer window will close on August 31.