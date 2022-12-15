Mmodi’s agent responds to Kaizer Chiefs links

The agent of Golden Arrows midfielder Pule Mmodi Solomon Seobe has responded to rumours linking the player to Kaizer Chiefs.

Agent confirms no approach from Chiefs

Reveals AmaZulu’s interest

Golden Arrows have not initiated extension talks

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old has been massively linked with the Soweto giants but Seobe has stated they have not received any official offer from the Glamour Boys.

Seobe, however, said they have only been approached by AmaZulu, who are interested in the Bafana Bafana player.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: The only team that has approached us is AmaZulu," Seobe is quoted as saying.

"Kaizer Chiefs never approached us, and we haven’t sat down with Arrows to talk about [contract extension].

"AmaZulu always wanted Pule, even before Kaizer Chiefs, and now they want him in January. As for Kaizer Chiefs, I didn’t hear anything.

"They are aware that his contract is coming to an end at the end of June, so from January on, they will be able to negotiate a pre-contract or approach Arrows to sign him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mmodi’s contract with Abafana Bes’thende is coming to an end just after the current season concludes.

He is in his third season with Golden Arrows, having joined the club from National First Division side Uthogathi in 2020.

Mmodi’s has been impressive with the Premier Soccer League side, and in 13 appearances across all competitions, he has scored four goals this season.

He was rewarded with Bafana’s call-up when Hugo Broos had him in the squad that took on Sierra Leone and Botswana in September.

Although Arthur Zwane reinforced his midfield department with the signings of Siyethemba Sithebe, Yusuf Maart, Lehlogonolo Matlou, and Kamohelo Mahlatsi, he could be on the market come January for more players.

WHAT NEXT FOR MMODI? After being linked to the club for quite some time now, Chiefs fans will be eager to see where the Golden Arrows midfielder will head.