MM Platinum raid Orlando Pirates for three players ahead of new NFD season

The Buccaneers have reportedly agreed to loan out the duo to the Gauteng side hoping to retain their status in the second tier of SA football

MM Platinum have announced the arrival of 16 new players including three from Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates.





Shane Saralina, Sizwe Jaca and Neo Lebopa are the three players who have joined the club from Pirates as they prepare for the 2022-23 National First Division season.





Saralina and Jaca reportedly signed loan deals with Platinum while Lebopa is said to have inked a permanent deal. The Gauteng-based side has also signed former Kaizer Chiefs player Ayanda Rorwana.



"New players signed; Neo Bopape from(Orlando Pirates/UJ Varsity team), Liam De Kock (Stellenbosch), Oswald Johnson (Hungry Lions), Ronald Wee (La Masia), Nilo Hendricks (Wits University), Brodwin Palmer (Black Leopards), Yusuf Jappie (Maritzburg United), Augustine Mahlonoko (Baroka), Sizwe Jaca (Orlando Pirates), Sihle Ntshunshe (Stellenbosch), Aiden Davids (La Masia), Ayanda Rorwana (Kaizer Chiefs,) Shane Saralina (Orlando Pirates), Fuaad Johnson (Stellenbosch), Corbin Woodington (Wits University) and Simiso from (Spears of The Nation)," a statement read on the club's official

Facebook page

Pirates had previously informed GOAL that they were yet to make a decision regarding Saralina's future.





The left-foot defender, who has played for Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya United, spent last season with Pirates' feeder team, Pele Pele.





Platinum are set to start their NFD campaign with a match against JDR Stars on Saturday at Bidvest Stadium.